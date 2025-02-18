Number Theory: Has spring arrived early this year?
.
Anecdotally, this appears to be a warmer than usual winter for large parts of India. Is that really the case? An HT analysis of the gridded data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – it gives data for maximum and minimum temperatures separately – shows that the feeling of warmth this winter is more due to minimum temperatures than maximum temperatures. However, even maximum temperatures have turned warmer than usual from the third week of January, with the past week averaging closer to what is usual for the week ending February 24. This might be the reason why the weather right now feels almost like spring.
Has spring arrived early this year?
Recommended Topics
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Has spring arrived early this year?
See Less
SHARE
Copy