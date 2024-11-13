Number Theory: How Jharkhand's fortunes evolved since formation

Forty-three out of the 81 assembly constituencies (ACs) in Jharkhand have gone to polls today, November 13. On November 15, it will be 24 years since Jharkhand was carved out as a separate state from Bihar after decades of protests. Jharkhand came into being as a separate state along with two more states, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, which were carved out of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. How have the three states fared economically over the last two and a half decades? This is an important question to ask because the future of a better and just economic promise was an important motivation in the movement for creation of each of these three states. Here is what the data shows.

People gather for a political address during the Jharkhand assembly elections campaign in Chhatarpur. (Photo from X)