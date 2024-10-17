Menu Explore
Number Theory: How long does it take for Nobel worthy research to win the prize?

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Oct 17, 2024 08:55 AM IST

This analysis focuses solely on the time lag between the publication of ground-breaking research and the awarding of the Nobel Prize

John J. Hopfield is a co-recipient of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2024 for his work on the foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks. Interestingly, his seminal work on the subject was published 42 years ago in 1982. When Esther Duflo was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics, along with Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer in 2019, she was only 47-year-old. Economists have had to wait for an average of 32 years after having done their seminal work to be awarded the Nobel Prize.

(Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
(Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)(AFP)
