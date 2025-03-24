Number Theory: India's inflation trajectory summarised
.
India’s retail inflation fell to 3.6% in February, coming below the Reserve Bank of India’s target rate of 4% after five months. The favourable inflation print has raised hopes of yet another interest rate cut by the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) when it meets in April. What has been the trajectory of inflation in the Indian economy in the recent past? Here are four charts that try and answer this question in detail.
