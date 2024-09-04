 Number Theory: Is El Niño's influence on monsoon rains waning? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Is El Niño's influence on monsoon rains waning?

ByAbhishek Jha
Sep 04, 2024 08:34 AM IST

El Niño conditions are declared when Oceanic Niño Index is bigger than 0.5 and La Niña conditions are declared when it is smaller than -0.5.

The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) — a periodic warming (El Niño) and cooling (La Niña) of the equatorial Pacific Ocean — is the rare meteorological phenomena that has captured the attention of not just scientists but also historians, even common people. The biggest reason is its impact on rainfall in large parts of the world, including India. While El Niño is expected to dry up the June-September monsoon season, La Niña monsoons — the two terms are literal translations for Little Boy and Little Girl in Spanish — are expected to be rainier. However, scientists are now arguing that the link between what happens in the Pacific Ocean and India’s rainfall might be becoming weaker To be sure, the weakening relationship will not lead to rains being less volatile, only that they would likely be driven by other factors.

A flooded area after heavy rainfall in Vadodara, Gujarat. (PTI)
A flooded area after heavy rainfall in Vadodara, Gujarat. (PTI)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On