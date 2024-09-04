Number Theory: Is El Niño's influence on monsoon rains waning?

The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) — a periodic warming (El Niño) and cooling (La Niña) of the equatorial Pacific Ocean — is the rare meteorological phenomena that has captured the attention of not just scientists but also historians, even common people. The biggest reason is its impact on rainfall in large parts of the world, including India. While El Niño is expected to dry up the June-September monsoon season, La Niña monsoons — the two terms are literal translations for Little Boy and Little Girl in Spanish — are expected to be rainier. However, scientists are now arguing that the link between what happens in the Pacific Ocean and India’s rainfall might be becoming weaker To be sure, the weakening relationship will not lead to rains being less volatile, only that they would likely be driven by other factors.

A flooded area after heavy rainfall in Vadodara, Gujarat. (PTI)