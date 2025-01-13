Number Theory: Rain records tumble in face of climate crisis

As the planet warms up, heat is not the only record which is likely to be broken. As more water evaporates from warmer oceans and warmer air holds more water vapour, scientists also expect to see an increase in cloud formation and sudden precipitations leading to extreme rainfall events. Latest data released by a global rainfall dataset on Thursday confirms these predictions with 2024 becoming the year of highest recorded extreme rainfall. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Light rainfall in parts of Delhi as temperatures drop on a cold winter morning in January 2025. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)