Number Theory: US polls and three key demographic factors

Polls suggest a razor-thin race between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump
The US presidential election is just 10 days away, and polls suggest a razor-thin race between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. With the outcome hinging on even the smallest shifts, what trends could tip the scales? The charts below highlight three critical factors to watch in this high-stakes contest.
