Number Theory: What does suspension of US aid mean for Ukraine?

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Mar 07, 2025 09:43 AM IST

.

US President Donald Trump on Monday paused all military aid to Ukraine amid its war with Russia. While there is a possibility that the US and Ukraine could reach some sort of understanding through a minerals deal, Trump has stressed that Ukraine’s security is Europe’s responsibility, raising questions about future US involvement. How much aid has the US really provided to Ukraine? Has it exceeded Europe’s contributions? What are the potential impacts of this pause? The charts below explore this in detail.

US President Donald Trump (right) with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Oval Office in the White House on February 28.(AP)
