Number Theory: Worldwide record rain spread hits fresh highs

The floods in central Europe earlier this month, in the United States, and now in Nepal are only the latest floods reported across the globe this year. Is it unusual for floods to occur across the world in a single year? Answering this question is difficult because a time-series mapping of floods is difficult, as HT explained earlier this month. However, it is relatively easier to track the usual factors behind floods: high intensity rain, built-up area, and their interaction. HT’s analysis of these factors shows that flood vulnerability is high for an unusual expanse of land this year. Here is how.

Of the four monsoon months, Punjab received the lowest rainfall in June and September.