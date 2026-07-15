Post-Covid surge in Chinese car exports (and a question for India) | Number Theory

China still trails Germany in value, even as it dominates in volume

Data from the International Trade Center, a joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, shows that China’s car exports share has risen dramatically in the 2020s. Until 2025, China’s global share in car exports was almost seven percentage points below Germany and just above Japan’s. “Using data from the European Commission and categorizing EVs sold in Europe by size/segment, we find that as of 2023 Chinese EVs in Europe were selling for about 20 per cent less than similar models made by European manufacturers”, a 2024 IMF Working paper had found. For perspective, India and China were still peers in global car exports by value just before the pandemic.