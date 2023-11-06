Problematics | A spider’s tale, with a nod to Pythagoras

Spiders, I think, build their webs from higher to lower altitudes, but not the other way around. They do not, for example, build a web from the floor of a room to the ceiling; they would rather climb the wall before descending by the web. PREMIUM Welcome to Problematics!(Shutterstock)

If any of my readers is an arachnologist, please let me know if I have got my facts wrong. Not that it really matters. In the following puzzle, at least, you can assume that our protagonist never builds a web in the ascending direction; in fact, she rarely uses the web at all. She prefers to climb.

Once upon a time, long before the metric system was introduced, a spider sat at the foot of a building on one side of a busy street, wanting to cross to the other side but unwilling to brave the heavy traffic. The only thing to do is to climb a building and descend to the other side, she thought.

She noticed the end of a pole, 500 inches long, at the very point where she was musing. The other end of the pole rested on the wall of another building, which was on the other side of the street.

Looking straight up, the spider observed another pole, 375 inches long, one end resting on the wall of the nearer building at a point 225 inches directly above her. Its other end was on the opposite side, touching the bottom of the farther building. The two poles touched each other at a point above the street.

“What if,” the spider mused, “I climbed the nearer pole diagonally, reached the point where it touches the other pole, and then descended the second pole to the bottom of the other building? I need not depend on a web-based solution after all.”

She followed that plan. What distance did she travel?