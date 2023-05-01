Problematics | How to multiply, and why it works

# Puzzle 35.2: Hello Sir, If a gambler wins and loses an equal number of bets, he will lose 25% of the money he begins the round with for every round of one win and one loss. If he starts with ₹100, he will stake ₹50. If he wins, he has ₹150. Now, he stakes ₹75 and loses it. So, he is left with ₹75. If he loses first and then wins, he will still have ₹75. So, he will end the games at a loss only. — Sunita Gupta, Patel Nagar, Delhi