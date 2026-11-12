What happens in Nvidia, will not stay in Nvidia | Number Theory

Why Nvidia matters for the larger AI story

Nvidia’s market dominance in the AI story comes from the fact that it designs –– although it does not make them –– the most cutting-edge GPUs which are used in data centres. Almost every frontier AI company is dependent on access to Nvidia chips –– more on its geo-economic implications in the next part –– and this makes Nvidia part of the coveted AI hardware trifecta along with ASML and TSMC. The Dutch company ASML makes the most advanced lithographic machines which are required to make chips and the Taiwanese company TSMC makes the most cutting-edge chips in the world. To be sure, Nvidia’s systemic risk goes beyond its technological know-how. As one of the most valuable companies in the world –– it has even been the most valuable for some periods ––Nvidia also has a huge stake in the larger financial ecosystem around AI, which it has also contributed towards developing. These pages had discussed earlier research from Bank of International Settlement (BIS) economists on the circular relationships among AI firms. While, the BIS analysis did not provide company-wise details, an FT Alphaville analysis attributed a “balance sheet as service analysis” to Nvidia. The analysis was based on a Goldman Sachs note which says that “Conventional leverage increasingly understates the [Nvidia] credit story as ecosystem support sits in contingent, contractual, and potentially off-balance-sheet forms”.