What happens in Nvidia, will not stay in Nvidia | Number Theory

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extra-marital affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang is less a personal matter and more an incident with serious political and business ramifications.
The reason for this is an intersection between Huang’s centrality to Nvidia and the company’s critical importance in the ongoing AI-driven tech boom and great power competition. This two-part data journalism series will explain Nvidia’s business and geo-economic importance.
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- Nvidia is facing investor anxiety after Huang’s admission of the affairJensen Huang admitted to his affair with Alice Huang in an internal company communication via email. Nvidia had earlier denied these allegations. The board of the company has launched an internal investigation. On 9th November, US President Donald Trump said that the FBI was “looking into” the issue. Nvidia’s stock price fell by 4.3% between November 6 and 9 –– only one trading session to be sure –– and its market cap has seen the erosion of $192 billion. Huang is not just the CEO but also a co-founder and owns $164 billion worth of Nvidia’s stock, James Mackintosh wrote in his WSJ column Streetwise published on November 9. Huang also has no clear succession plan in place, so the keyman risk to Nvidia remains huge.
- Nvidia unlocked a next level business after release of ChatGPT: Data centers and AIIf Jensen Huang’s extra-marital affair had been found out in the 2010s, its commercial implications would have perhaps excited some video game nerds. Not anymore. Today, Nvidia’s production matters to the world for a far more consequential purpose than video games, which is what GPUs, or graphic processing units, were primarily required for before the advent of the AI boom. Nvidia’s revenue generation has seen a massive shift in favour of data centres and AI after the release of ChatGPT in November 2022. According to Nvidia data analysed by Our World in Data, its AI and data centre revenue has increased 1,300 times between 2014 and 2026, even as its gaming, devices, automotive category remained flat. Nvidia accounts for 85% of the GPU market share according to an analysis by Yahoo Finance.
- Why Nvidia matters for the larger AI storyNvidia’s market dominance in the AI story comes from the fact that it designs –– although it does not make them –– the most cutting-edge GPUs which are used in data centres. Almost every frontier AI company is dependent on access to Nvidia chips –– more on its geo-economic implications in the next part –– and this makes Nvidia part of the coveted AI hardware trifecta along with ASML and TSMC. The Dutch company ASML makes the most advanced lithographic machines which are required to make chips and the Taiwanese company TSMC makes the most cutting-edge chips in the world. To be sure, Nvidia’s systemic risk goes beyond its technological know-how. As one of the most valuable companies in the world –– it has even been the most valuable for some periods ––Nvidia also has a huge stake in the larger financial ecosystem around AI, which it has also contributed towards developing. These pages had discussed earlier research from Bank of International Settlement (BIS) economists on the circular relationships among AI firms. While, the BIS analysis did not provide company-wise details, an FT Alphaville analysis attributed a “balance sheet as service analysis” to Nvidia. The analysis was based on a Goldman Sachs note which says that “Conventional leverage increasingly understates the [Nvidia] credit story as ecosystem support sits in contingent, contractual, and potentially off-balance-sheet forms”.
- To conclude, what happens in Nvidia, will not stay in Nvidia and has the potential to send a seismic shock through the entire AI economy thanks to the interconnected financials. What makes the story even more complicated is Nvidia’s importance in the ongoing Sino-US competition in AI, which is what the second part of the series will discuss.
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