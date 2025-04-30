12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Jammu Kashmir Board Class 12 results declared at jkbose.nic.in, direct link here
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The Jammu and Kashmir Class 12 results can be checked by all candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in....Read More
Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2025
The Class 12 board examination in hard zone areas commenced on February 20 and concluded on March 20, 2025. The examination for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts was held in single shift- from 10 am onwards. The exam commenced with Biology (Botany and Zoology)/ Statistics paper for Science stream, Political Science/ Statistics paper for Arts stream and Accountancy paper for Commerce stream.
The JKBOSE Class 12 exam for soft zone areas was held from February 15 to March 17, 2025. The exam was held in single shift from 10 am onwards. The exam commenced with Biology (Botany and Zoology)/ Statistics for Science stream, Political Science/Statistics for Arts and Accountancy for Commerce stream. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Division wise results
Distinction: 30622
First Division: 36311
Second Division: 10304
Third Division: 74
Reappear: 25027
Failed: 970
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Link active
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The direct link to check Class 12 board exam results is available on jkbose.nic.in.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Pass percentage here
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The overall pass percentage is 75%. The boys' pass percentage is 72%, and the girls' pass percentage is 78%.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Class 12 result declared
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 result have been declared.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Steps to check Class 12th result
Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the link to download the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 .
Enter your credentials to login and submit.
Check your result displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Result after 2 pm today
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 board exam results will be announced after 2 pm today.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Result out on June 6 in 2024
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Last year, the JKBOSE had declared the Class 12 results on June 6. The examinations were conducted from March 6 to March 28, 2024 for soft zone areas, and April 8 to May 11, 2024 for hard-zone areas.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Official website to check
jkbose.nic.in
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: How to check Class 12th result
Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
Click on 12th JKBOSE Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Soft zone areas exam details
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The exam commenced with Biology (Botany and Zoology)/ Statistics for Science stream, Political Science/Statistics for Arts and Accountancy for Commerce stream.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Exam dates for soft zone areas
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The JKBOSE Class 12 exam for soft zone areas was held from February 15 to March 17, 2025.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Hard zone areas exam details
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The exam commenced with Biology (Botany and Zoology)/ Statistics paper for Science stream, Political Science/ Statistics paper for Arts stream and Accountancy paper for Commerce stream.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Exam shift details for hard zone areas
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The examination for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts was held in single shift- from 10 am onwards.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Exam dates for hard zone areas
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 board examination in hard zone areas commenced on February 20 and concluded on March 20, 2025.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Where to check Class 12 results?
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir Class 12 results can be checked by all candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: Date and time
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 date: April 30, 2025
12th JKBOSE Result 2025 time: After 2 pm