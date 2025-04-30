12th JKBOSE Result 2025 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The Jammu and Kashmir Class 12 results can be checked by all candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in....Read More

Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2025

The Class 12 board examination in hard zone areas commenced on February 20 and concluded on March 20, 2025. The examination for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts was held in single shift- from 10 am onwards. The exam commenced with Biology (Botany and Zoology)/ Statistics paper for Science stream, Political Science/ Statistics paper for Arts stream and Accountancy paper for Commerce stream.

The JKBOSE Class 12 exam for soft zone areas was held from February 15 to March 17, 2025. The exam was held in single shift from 10 am onwards. The exam commenced with Biology (Botany and Zoology)/ Statistics for Science stream, Political Science/Statistics for Arts and Accountancy for Commerce stream. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.