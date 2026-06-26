3-language formula: Classes 7-9 can continue with existing combo, says CBSE

In a relief to lakhs of CBSE students currently studying in Classes 7 to 9 and who have opted for two foreign languages under the three-language policy, they will be allowed to continue with the same language combination till Class 10, officials said on Friday.

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.(Handout)

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The development comes over a month after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.

"The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages under the new language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not be applied retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7 to 9," a senior board official said.

"An official notification clarifying the same will be issued soon," the official added.

The Board had said in May that till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students shall use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.

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{{^usCountry}} The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages or as an additional fourth language. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages or as an additional fourth language. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In April, the CBSE had announced a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6 and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science for Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April, the CBSE had announced a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6 and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science for Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the proposed structure, mathematics and science will have two levels -- mandatory standard and optional advanced courses. While all students will appear for a common 80-mark examination, those opting for higher proficiency can take an additional advanced-level paper aimed at testing deeper conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the proposed structure, mathematics and science will have two levels -- mandatory standard and optional advanced courses. While all students will appear for a common 80-mark examination, those opting for higher proficiency can take an additional advanced-level paper aimed at testing deeper conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills. {{/usCountry}}

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The CBSE had then said the first Class 10 board examinations under the new two-level system (standard and advanced) would be conducted in 2028 for the 2026-27 Class 9 cohort.

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