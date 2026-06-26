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3-language formula: Classes 7-9 can continue with existing combo, says CBSE

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that the study of 3 languages, including at least two native Indian languages, was compulsory for Class 9 students.

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 07:35 pm IST
PTI |
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In a relief to lakhs of CBSE students currently studying in Classes 7 to 9 and who have opted for two foreign languages under the three-language policy, they will be allowed to continue with the same language combination till Class 10, officials said on Friday.

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.(Handout)

The development comes over a month after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.

"The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages under the new language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not be applied retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7 to 9," a senior board official said.

"An official notification clarifying the same will be issued soon," the official added.

The Board had said in May that till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students shall use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.

The CBSE had then said the first Class 10 board examinations under the new two-level system (standard and advanced) would be conducted in 2028 for the 2026-27 Class 9 cohort.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News also check AP SSC Supply Result expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News also check AP SSC Supply Result expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
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