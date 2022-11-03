7 states get best rating (L2) in Education Ministry's Performance Grading Index

Six states and one Union Territory have attained the best rating of Level 2 (L2) in Union Education Ministry's Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2020-21.

No state has been able to attain the highest level of L1 so far. The seven states and UTs who have received L2 are: Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Performance Grading Index (PGI) measures the performance of states/UTs on a uniform scale to catalyse the transformational change in the field of school education. The objectives of the PGI is to provide insight on the status of school education in states & UTs, as per an official statement.

The PGI structure comprises of 1000 points across 70 indicators grouped into 2 categories: Outcomes, Governance Management (GM). These categories are further divided into 5 domains: Learning Outcomes (LO), Access (A), Infrastructure& Facilities (IF), Equity (E) & Governance Process (GP).

Rating is given in the following order:

L1 or Level 1: 951-1000; L2: 901-950; L3: 851-900; L4: 801-850; L5: 751:800; L6: 701-750; L7: 651-700 and L8: 601-650. The most number of states – 12 – are in Level 3.

PGI 2020-21 (Photo: PGI 2020-21 report/Education Ministry)

Six states each are in levels 4 and 5, four are in level 5 and Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest rating of L6 among all states. No state or Union Territory is at L7 rating.

Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are the new entrants to Level II in 2020-21, Education Ministry has informed.

