Admissions are open to the UG and PG programmes at Krea University

Krea University commenced the first round of Admissions for the 2024 intake to the 4 year BA (Honours) and BSc (Honours) programme at the School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences (SIAS), as well as the 5-year Integrated BBA+MBA Programme and 2 year MBA Programme at IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB).

The 5-year Integrated BBA+MBA Programme allows learners the freedom after three years of BBA, to either choose to pursue the MBA programme at IFMR GSB or exit the fourth year with a PG Diploma or head for a year-long sabbatical before joining the MBA programme, again.

According to a press release by Krea University, for the 4-year BA (Honours) & BSc (Honours) degrees at SIAS, students can choose a major in their second year after they complete 11 core and skills course requirements. The University offers majors in thirteen disciplines, four double majors and sixteen minors, all housed in the division of Humanities and Social Sciences, division of Literature and Arts, and division of Sciences respectively.

Specialisation options include business management, entrepreneurship, managing a family business or business journalism, informed Krea University.

The 2-year residential MBA Programme allows students to specialise in Data Science and Information Systems, Economics, Finance, Accounting and Quantitative Finance, Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Strategic Management, mentioned the press release.

“At Krea we recognise that a solid well-grounded liberal arts and sciences education is central to a 21st century global imagination. Led by our unique interwoven learning pedagogy, our holistic education fosters creativity, and intellectual curiosity, and helps in the process of creating knowledge in subjects ranging from the arts, humanities, and social sciences to the natural and applied sciences. Krea’s mission is to attract young minds towards the best educational experience and to prepare them to be global citizens, capable of solving intricate problems through rational and critical thinking. Our students play an important role in co-creating their own learning journey, guided by some of the finest faculty members from across the world. We are excited to welcome a new batch of young learners to script their own unique chapters at Krea,” said Professor Nirmala Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Krea University.

For more information, visit the official page.