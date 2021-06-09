AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2021 on June 9, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for INI CET examination can download the admit card through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on June 16, 2021, across the country.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

• Click on my page option.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download the admit card.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

INI CET 2021 exam comprises 200 objective questions in the test. Candidates will be given 180 minutes to attempt the INI CET exam for the July 2021 session.

As per the official notice, the result of INI-CET for the July 2021 session will be expected to be published on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the AIIMS website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.