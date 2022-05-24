AISSEE 2022: Newly approved Sainik schools admission begins, details here

The admission process for newly approved Sainik schools have commenced. The e-counselling result was declared on May 21 and soon after that the admission process has begun for 10 Sainik schools. The result of counselling includes names of 485 shortlisted candidates in the 10 newly approved Sainik schools.

Sainik Schools Society (SSS) through the automated system for the conduct of e-Counselling where at least 40% of seats in these newly approved Sainik Schools, will be filled by candidates already qualified in AISSEE-22.

The candidates who applied for the admission process had the option to select up to 10 schools for allocation. The seats were allotted to the candidates on the basis of the rank and priority of the students for the schools. The applied candidates can check their result through the official admission portal of Sainik school admission on sainikschool.ncog.gov.in.

Meanwhile, 60 percent will be admitted from eligible students who are already studying in the newly approved Sainik School and desirous of taking admission in 6th standard of Sainik School pattern in their concerned school. For such students, National Testing Agency will onduct a separate qualifying admission test namely, New Sainik Schools Entrance Examination- NSSEE 22.