AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 schedule released at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University has released AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 schedule. the complete schedule can be checked by candidates on the official site of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The registration process for B.Tech, UG programs, B.Arch and PG programs have already been completed. The choice filling and locking process will begin on September 15 for JEE Mains and NATA qualified candidates and end on September 17, 2023. The UG and PG programs choice filling will begin on September 16 and end on September 18, 2023.

The seat allotment result for B.Tech and B.Arch will be announced on September 18 and UG and PG programs will be declared on September 19, 2023. The payment of seat confirmation will be done from September 18 to September 20 for B.Tech, B.Arch and September 19 to September 21 for UG and PG courses.

The freezing option will be activated on September 18 to September 20 for B.tech, B.Arch and from September 19 to September 21 for UG, PG courses.

A total of 6 rounds of counselling will be conducted by the University. The counselling will be conducted for JEE Mains : B Tech First Year Excluding Biotechnology & Agriculture, M Tech Integrated, NATA : B Arch, CUET UG : B Tech (Bio-Technology), B. Tech (Agriculture), B Des, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated), B Voc, B Pharmacy Lateral, B Tech Lateral, CUET PG : MBA, MCA. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AKTU.

