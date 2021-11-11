Allahabad University UGAT result out for BSc (Bio, Maths), know how to check

Allahabad University has released the UGAT result for BSc bio and BSc maths subjects. Concerned candidates can login to the official website of the Allahabad University or the UGAT portal, aupravesh21.com and check the result and download the score card.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UGAT result

Allahabad University UGAT result: Know how to check

Go to the official university, allduniv.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter the registration details

Download the UGAT result, scorecard

UGAT is held for admission to Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Maths, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Bio, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Home Science, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), Bachelor of Fine Arts(B.F.A.), Bachelor of Performing Arts (B.P.A.) in the Allahabad University and its constituent colleges, namely, Allahabad Degree College, Arya Kanya Girls Degree College, CMP Degree College, Iswar Saran Degree College, Jagat Taran Girls Degree College, Rajarshi Tandon Mahila Mahavidyalaya, S. S. Khanna Girls Degree College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji Degree College.

This year, the exam was held in both online and offline mode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON