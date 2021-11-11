Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Allahabad University UGAT result out for BSc (Bio, Maths), know how to check
admissions

Allahabad University UGAT result out for BSc (Bio, Maths), know how to check

UGAT result for BSc (Bio, Maths) has been released. Candidates can login to the official website of the Allahabad University to download result.
Allahabad University UGAT result out for BSc (Bio, Maths), know how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Allahabad University has released the UGAT result for BSc bio and BSc maths subjects. Concerned candidates can login to the official website of the Allahabad University or the UGAT portal, aupravesh21.com and check the result and download the score card.

UGAT result

Allahabad University UGAT result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official university, allduniv.ac.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Download the UGAT result, scorecard

UGAT is held for admission to Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Maths, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Bio, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Home Science, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), Bachelor of Fine Arts(B.F.A.), Bachelor of Performing Arts (B.P.A.) in the Allahabad University and its constituent colleges, namely, Allahabad Degree College, Arya Kanya Girls Degree College, CMP Degree College, Iswar Saran Degree College, Jagat Taran Girls Degree College, Rajarshi Tandon Mahila Mahavidyalaya, S. S. Khanna Girls Degree College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji Degree College.

This year, the exam was held in both online and offline mode.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
allahabad university
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CSAB releases important update on round 6 seat allocation in NIT+ institutes

DU first-year classes to begin from November 22

DU 5th Cut off 2021: UG courses admission begins today, register till Nov 10

Around 2,000 seats left as Delhi University releases 5th cut-off list
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
Nykaa IPO
India's Covid-19 tally
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP