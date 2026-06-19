AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET results expected soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET results will be announced and available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University is expected to release the AP EAMCET Result 2026 soon. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ...Read More
The varsity has not released the result date and time yet. As per the update on the official website, the results of AP EAPCET 2026 will be announced after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education.
The engineering course examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course examination was held from May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:50:10 am
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: About provisional key
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:41:49 am
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:38:06 am
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The engineering course examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course examination was held from May 19 to 20, 2026.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:35:32 am
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Update on results
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: As per the update on the official website, the results of AP EAPCET 2026 will be announced after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:32:05 am
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: No update on date and time
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The varsity has not released the result date and time yet.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:26:51 am
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: When released, candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:21:30 am
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
AP EAMCET Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of the release of the results has not been announced yet.