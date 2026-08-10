The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the first phase. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can find the direct link to check the first seat allotment result through the official website of the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh at cap.apcfss.in.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for first phase out at cap.apcfss.in, direct link here (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reporting at the allotted institutes will begin on August 10 and close on August 15, 2026. The classes will begin on August 10, 2026.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh at cap.apcfss.in.

2. Click on candidate login and enter the login credentials.

3. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

4. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Seat allotment is done based on the options exercised, considering the candidate’s merit rank and category (SC/ST/BC/PWD/NCC/CAP/Sports & Games quota, etc.). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seat allotment is done based on the options exercised, considering the candidate’s merit rank and category (SC/ST/BC/PWD/NCC/CAP/Sports & Games quota, etc.). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

UNESCO collaborates with Coursera to launch free AI ethics course for learners and institutions

Candidates must report through the Self-Reporting System and also report in person at the allotted college with the downloaded allotment order and self-joining report as per the dates notified. Both stages of reporting are mandatory. Reporting through only one mode— either self-reporting or physical reporting at the institution—is not sufficient to retain the allotted seat.

Failure to report through both modes within the stipulated dates will result in cancellation of the allotment, and the candidate will forfeit any claim for further seat allotment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Justice Department says Duke Law School illegally considered race in admissions

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh.