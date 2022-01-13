Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / AP EdCET Counseling 2021 schedule released, here’s how to apply
admissions

AP EdCET Counseling 2021 schedule released, here’s how to apply

AP EdCET Counseling 2021 schedule has been released. Candidates can check how to apply through the steps given below. 
AP EdCET Counseling 2021 schedule released, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 09:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the registration process for AP EdCET Counseling 2021 process. The registration process was started on January 11 and will end on January 17, 2022. Candidates who want to register online for the counseling round can do it through the official site of AP EdCET on edcet-sche.aptonline.in. 

The option selection link will be activated on January 19 and will be activated till January 20, 2022. The seat allotment result will be available to candidates on the official site on January 23, 2022, &lt;strong&gt;as per the notice&lt;/strong&gt;. Candidates who want to apply for the counseling round can follow these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply here&lt;/strong&gt;

AP EdCET Counseling 2021: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test on edcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on candidate’s registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to login through login details.
  • Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the registration fees.
  • Once done click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates will have to pay 1200/- - (for OC/BC) and Rs.600/- (for SC/ST/PH) through online by credit card/debit card/(or) net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link in the website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP