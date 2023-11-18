AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: Phase 1 registration begins at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling registration. The registration for Phase 1 started on November 17 and will end on November 20, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, the online certificate verification can be done from November 18 to November 22, 2023. The web options will be available from November 23 to November 25, 2023. Candidates can make changes in website options on November 26, 2023.

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The seat allotment result for admissions will be displayed on November 28 and Self-reporting and reporting at Colleges by the Candidates can be done from November 29 to November 30, 2023. The allotment result will be placed on the website after 6 pm on November 28.

The registration fees is ₹1000/- (OC/BC), Rs.500/- (SC/ST/PH). The payment should be done through the payment gateway available on the website by entering hall ticket no and rank from November 23 to November 25, 2023. Candidates can make the payment by using credit/debit card/net banking/other channels. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.

