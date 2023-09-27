Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Admissions

Assam UG admission portal opens today for final round

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 27, 2023 03:04 PM IST

Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate courses at state universities have to apply online at assamadmission.samarth.ac.in.

The Assam Higher Education Admission portal will open today, September 27, for the final round of admissions. Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate courses at state-run universities have to apply online at assamadmission.samarth.ac.in.

Assam UG admission 2023: Final round registration from today

As per the schedule, candidates can submit their forms online from September 27 to 28. Offline spot admissions, subject to availability of seats, will be held from September 27 to 29.

Fee waiver details have to be updated on the portal between September 27 and 30.

Final modification, updation or correction of any error in admission details will be done from September 29 to 30.

This information has been shared by the state's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on X.

The Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal - 2023 is for admission into all UG programmes in Assam state universities for academic session 2023-24 under the Department of Higher Education.

The portal has been launched with an aim of providing a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the state, especially those from rural and other remote areas.

