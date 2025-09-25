AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result today at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will release AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2 today, September 25, 2025. Candidates who want to check the results can find the link on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in....Read More

Candidates who have been allotted a seat will report at the allotted institute from September 2 to October 3, 2025. The verification of joined candidates' data will be done from October 4 to October 5, 2025.

If there are any queries on the allotment, candidates must email counseling-ayush@gov.in within the specified time, well before publishing the final result. Requests/queries on allotment after publishing the final result shall not be entertained.

Original documents (along with attested photocopies, preferably 02 sets of documents) required at the time of joining in allotted ASU& H College are as below:

i. Provisional Allotment Letter generated online from the AACCC portal.

ii. Admit Card for the NEET (UG)-2025 Exam issued by NTA.

iii. NEET (UG)-2025 score card issued by NTA.

iv. Date of Birth Certificate (if the10th Standard Certificate does not bear the same)

v. Class 10th Pass Certificate and Marks sheet

vi. Class 12th Pass Certificate and Marks sheet

vii. Eight (8) Passport size photographs. (Same as affixed on the NEET (UG)- 2025/AACCC-UG counseling-2025 online application form).

viii. Proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport)

