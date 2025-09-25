AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result today at aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result to be out today, September 25. Follow the blog for latest updates.
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will release AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2 today, September 25, 2025. Candidates who want to check the results can find the link on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in....Read More
Candidates who have been allotted a seat will report at the allotted institute from September 2 to October 3, 2025. The verification of joined candidates' data will be done from October 4 to October 5, 2025.
If there are any queries on the allotment, candidates must email counseling-ayush@gov.in within the specified time, well before publishing the final result. Requests/queries on allotment after publishing the final result shall not be entertained.
Original documents (along with attested photocopies, preferably 02 sets of documents) required at the time of joining in allotted ASU& H College are as below:
i. Provisional Allotment Letter generated online from the AACCC portal.
ii. Admit Card for the NEET (UG)-2025 Exam issued by NTA.
iii. NEET (UG)-2025 score card issued by NTA.
iv. Date of Birth Certificate (if the10th Standard Certificate does not bear the same)
v. Class 10th Pass Certificate and Marks sheet
vi. Class 12th Pass Certificate and Marks sheet
vii. Eight (8) Passport size photographs. (Same as affixed on the NEET (UG)- 2025/AACCC-UG counseling-2025 online application form).
viii. Proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport)
Follow the blog for latest updates.
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Official website to check
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: How to check seat allotment result?
Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
Click on AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Documents required during joining allotted colleges
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Original documents (along with attested photocopies, preferably 02 sets of documents) required at the time of joining in allotted ASU& H College are as below:
i. Provisional Allotment Letter generated online from the AACCC portal.
ii. Admit Card for the NEET (UG)-2025 Exam issued by NTA.
iii. NEET (UG)-2025 score card issued by NTA.
iv. Date of Birth Certificate (if the10th Standard Certificate does not bear the same)
v. Class 10th Pass Certificate and Marks sheet
vi. Class 12th Pass Certificate and Marks sheet
vii. Eight (8) Passport size photographs. (Same as affixed on the NEET (UG)- 2025/AACCC-UG counseling-2025 online application form).
viii. Proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport)
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: What if any query occurs to you?
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: If there are any queries on the allotment, candidates must email counseling-ayush@gov.in within the specified time, well before publishing the final result. Requests/queries on allotment after publishing the final result shall not be entertained.
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Verification of data dates
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: The verification of joined candidates' data will be done from October 4 to October 5, 2025.
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Check reporting dates
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Candidates who have been allotted a seat will report at the allotted institute from September 2 to October 3, 2025.
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Where to check?
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Candidates who want to check the results can find the link on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Round 2 seat allotment result today
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2 today, September 25, 2025.
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Date and time
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Date: September 25, 2025
AYUSH Counselling 2025 Time: Unknown