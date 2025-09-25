Edit Profile
    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result today at aaccc.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Sep 25, 2025 10:13:11 AM IST

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result to be out today, September 25. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result today at aaccc.gov.in

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will release AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2 today, September 25, 2025. Candidates who want to check the results can find the link on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in....Read More

    Candidates who have been allotted a seat will report at the allotted institute from September 2 to October 3, 2025. The verification of joined candidates' data will be done from October 4 to October 5, 2025.

    If there are any queries on the allotment, candidates must email counseling-ayush@gov.in within the specified time, well before publishing the final result. Requests/queries on allotment after publishing the final result shall not be entertained.

    Original documents (along with attested photocopies, preferably 02 sets of documents) required at the time of joining in allotted ASU& H College are as below:

    i. Provisional Allotment Letter generated online from the AACCC portal.

    ii. Admit Card for the NEET (UG)-2025 Exam issued by NTA.

    iii. NEET (UG)-2025 score card issued by NTA.

    iv. Date of Birth Certificate (if the10th Standard Certificate does not bear the same)

    v. Class 10th Pass Certificate and Marks sheet

    vi. Class 12th Pass Certificate and Marks sheet

    vii. Eight (8) Passport size photographs. (Same as affixed on the NEET (UG)- 2025/AACCC-UG counseling-2025 online application form).

    viii. Proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport)

    Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 25, 2025 10:13 AM IST

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Official website to check

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: aaccc.gov.in

    Sep 25, 2025 10:05 AM IST

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: How to check seat allotment result?

    Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

    Click on AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Sep 25, 2025 10:02 AM IST

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Documents required during joining allotted colleges

    Sep 25, 2025 9:59 AM IST

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: What if any query occurs to you?

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: If there are any queries on the allotment, candidates must email counseling-ayush@gov.in within the specified time, well before publishing the final result. Requests/queries on allotment after publishing the final result shall not be entertained.

    Sep 25, 2025 9:56 AM IST

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Verification of data dates

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: The verification of joined candidates' data will be done from October 4 to October 5, 2025.

    Sep 25, 2025 9:53 AM IST

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Check reporting dates

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Candidates who have been allotted a seat will report at the allotted institute from September 2 to October 3, 2025.

    Sep 25, 2025 9:50 AM IST

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Where to check?

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Candidates who want to check the results can find the link on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

    Sep 25, 2025 9:47 AM IST

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Round 2 seat allotment result today

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2 today, September 25, 2025.

    Sep 25, 2025 9:43 AM IST

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Live: Date and time

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Date: September 25, 2025

    AYUSH Counselling 2025 Time: Unknown

