BHU PG Admissions 2023: Last chance to make changes in the application, correction window open till Aug 21

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 20, 2023 01:44 PM IST

BHU allows candidates to correct errors in PG registration forms; over 1,000 applicants with NTA data mismatches identified.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) announced a final chance for candidates who made errors in their BHU PG registration forms. The university has made registration form corrections available.

The university identified over 1,000 applicants whose forms contain NTA data mismatches.

“There is mismatch in NTA data and the details filled in by some candidates. Candidates whose NTA detail is given in the list must login to their portal and make corrections by clicking on Provide/Edit NTA Details button. Last date of correction is 21-08-2023 11:59 p.m. If correction is not made the candidature will stand cancelled” reads the official website.

Candidates whose NTA details are listed must log in to their portal and make any necessary changes by clicking the Provide/Edit NTA Details button. The deadline for changes is August 21, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. The candidate's candidacy will be cancelled if the correction is not made.

