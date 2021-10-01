Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Round 2 revised schedule released, notice here

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling Round 2 revised schedule has been released. Candidates can check the official schedule given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU has released the revised schedule of Round 2 for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling. The revised schedule is available to all the candidates on the official site of Bihar B.Ed LMNU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. 

As per the official notice, the schedule has been revised due to the situation created by derecognition of College of Teacher Education, Saharsa, by the NCTE. 

The college allotment list will be released on October 11, 2021 and the part time fee payment can be done by candidates from October 12 to October 21, 2021. The paper verification admission to the concerned colleges will be done from October 18 to October 23, 2021 and spot admission will be done from October 25 to October 30, 2021, as per the revised schedule

The round 1 counselling registration was started on September 1 and ended on September 12, 2021. The allotted colleges list was released by the varsity on September 18. Along with the allotted college list, the first counselling cut-off of private colleges and first counselling cut-off of government and Const. colleges was also released. 

Bihar CET BEd exam is a state-level teaching entrance exam conducted by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Candidates qualifying in this exam would be able to take admission in regular B.Ed, distance B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri B.Ed programmes. 

 

