BITS Law School, a new-age Law School under the aegis of BITS Pilani has started the application process for its five-year integrated, fully residential law programmes for the 2027 intake. Candidates who want to take admission to B.A. LL.B. (Hons) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons) can apply online through the official website at bitslawschool.edu.in.

BITS Pilani’s law school begins admissions for B.A. LL.B. (Hons) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons) programs, details here

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As per a press statement issued by BITS Pilani, the admission process will follow the BITS Law Foundation Assessment (BLFA). This approach will take into consideration academic performance, recognised law entrance examination scores, extracurricular achievements, communication skills, and personal interview performance.

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Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the law programmes must have secured a minimum of 45% in Grade 12. Students awaiting their Class 12 or entrance examination results may also apply, with admission subject to submission of their final scores.

Candidates can apply through the BITS LAT (BITS Law Entrance Test) or with scores from recognised law entrance examinations, including CLAT, AILET, SLAT, MHCET Law, and LNAT.

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{{^usCountry}} Prof. (Dr.) Vishwas H. Devaiah, Dean, BITS Law School said, “At BITS Law School, we believe legal education should go beyond academic knowledge and encourage students to think critically, engage across disciplines, and respond to a rapidly changing world. Our five-year integrated programmes are designed to build strong legal foundations along with professional readiness, critical writing, mentorship, and personalised academic support, preparing students for diverse legal careers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prof. (Dr.) Vishwas H. Devaiah, Dean, BITS Law School said, “At BITS Law School, we believe legal education should go beyond academic knowledge and encourage students to think critically, engage across disciplines, and respond to a rapidly changing world. Our five-year integrated programmes are designed to build strong legal foundations along with professional readiness, critical writing, mentorship, and personalised academic support, preparing students for diverse legal careers.” {{/usCountry}}

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The school’s faculty comprises academics drawn from Delhi University, IIT Madras, National Law University - India, Pune University, Xavier’s College, Calcutta, University of Warwick, University of Manchester, Leicester University, University of Toronto, University of Liverpool, University of London, Goethe University Frankfurt, among others.

About the program

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5-year integrated B.A. LL.B. (Hons) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons) programs are approved by the Bar Council of India. These programs combine core legal education with interdisciplinary learning across areas relevant to contemporary legal practice. Students can choose from the five specialisations: Technology & Media Law, Corporate & Financial Law, Entertainment & Sports Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution & Mediation, and Public Law & Theory.

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Alongside its academic offerings, BITS Law School provides scholarship support to the students. These include the G.D. Birla, K.K. Birla, and Sarala Birla Scholarships for Legal Studies, which offer partial to full tuition waivers. Additional scholarships include Merit & Means Based Scholarship, Academic Merit Scholarship, and Diversity Scholarship, read the press statement.