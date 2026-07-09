In a major initiative to integrate Sanskrit education with traditional medical studies, the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), New Delhi, has announced the NEET PA 2027 exam schedule for admission to Ayurveda Gurukuls.

Central Sanskrit University to hold first NEET-PA exam for admission to Ayurveda Gurukuls; Class 10th pass can apply (Freepik)

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The university will begin the registration process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Pre-Ayurveda (NEET-PA) in the third week of July 2026.

The NEET PA 2027 will likely be held on August 30 or September 6, 2026 (The final schedule shall be declared soon).

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​This program is approved by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and will be conducted through various Ayurveda Gurukuls affiliated with the Central Sanskrit University.

Prof. Shrinivasa Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, stated that this curriculum has been designed in line with the spirit of the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and the National Education Policy (NEP). He emphasized that Sanskrit students possess a natural ability to understand core Ayurvedic texts and Samhitas (compendiums) in their original language. This Gurukul-based model will play a vital role in gaining global recognition for the classical authenticity of Ayurveda.

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NEET PA is the entrance exam for admission to the Pre-Ayurveda Programme leading to the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (B.A.M.S.) programme, having the course structure 2+4+1 years (two years of Pre-Ayurveda, four and a half years of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery and one year of compulsory rotary internship), to be offered through Ayurveda Gurukulams affiliated with the Central Sanskrit University.

The exam duration is 150 minutes. The exam will be held in offline mode and will comprise 120 multiple-choice questions for 120 marks. The exam will be conducted in Sanskrit, Hindi and English.

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Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for appearing in the NEET PA as per the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Pre-Ayurveda for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) Regulations 2024 is that the candidate shall have passed 10th standard in 10+2 pattern; or in 5+3+3+4 pattern from any recognized Board including Sanskrit board of state or any equivalent recognized boards. The age limit should be between 15 years to 25 years.

Candidates belonging to General category should have minimum 50 percent marks and candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PwD should have minimum 40% marks.

Syllabus

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The university has also released the NEET-PA syllabus, which includes topics from Indian Knowledge Systems such as Sanskrit literature, Puranas, Itihasa, Vyakarana (grammar) and Darshana (philosophy).

Detailed admission guidelines, model question papers and other updates will be made available on the Central Sanskrit University's official website.