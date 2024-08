Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 merit list today on cgdme.in

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Chhattisgarh will release the merit list for state quota undergraduate medical admissions today, August 27. NEET UG qualified candidates who have participated in Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling can check the merit list on cgdme.in and cgdme.admissions.nic.in after it is released. Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024: Merit list today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: Maharashtra NEET UG provisional merit list for CAP round 1 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

As per the CG NEET UG counselling schedule, the seat allotment process for the first round of CG NEET counselling will be carried out on August 28 and 29, and the allotment result will be announced on August 30.

Candidates have to complete the admission process between August 31 and September 5 (5 pm).

Also read: Bihar NEET UG allotment result live updates

This year, fifteen medical and six dental colleges from Chhattisgarh are participating in the NEET UG counselling process-

PT. JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE, RAIPUR (Government) CHHATTISGARH INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, BILASPUR (Government) LATE BALIRAM KASHYAP SMRITISH. MEDICALCOLLEGE,JAGDALPUR (Government) LATE SHRI LAKHIRAM AGRAWAL MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE,RAIGARH (Government) BHARAT RATNA LATE SHRI ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE, RAJNANDGAON (Government) GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, AMBIKAPUR (Government) GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KANKER (Government) GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KORBA (Government) GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE MAHASAMUND (Government) CHANDULAL CHANDRAKAR MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE, DURG (Government) SHRI SHANKARACHARYA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE BHILAI (Private) RAIPUR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, RAIPUR (Private) SHRI BALAJI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, RAIPUR (Private) ABHISHEK MISHRA MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE AND RESEARCH BHILAI (Private)

15SHRI RAWATPURA SARKAR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE AND RESEARCH, NAYA RAIPUR (Private)

Dental colleges

GOVT. DENTAL COLLEGE, RAIPUR (Government) MAITRI COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY AND RESEARCH CENTER, DURG (Private) NEW HORIZON DENTAL COLLEGE AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE, BILASPUR (Private) RUNGTA COLLEGE OF DENTAL SCIENCES & RESEARCH, BHILAI (Private) TRIVENI INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES, HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTRE, BILASPUR (Private) CHHATTISGARH DENTAL COLLEGEAND RESEARCH INSTITUTE, RAJNANDGAON (Private)

For further information, candidates can check the official website of DME Chhattisgarh.