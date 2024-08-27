Edit Profile
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
    Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: Provisional allotment result today on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 27, 2024 10:13 AM IST
    Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: Provisional allotment result for the first round will be released on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
    Bihar NEET Allotment Result 2024 Live: BCECEB to release provisional allotment result today (Representational image)
    Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will announce provisional seat allotment result for undergraduate Medical admissions today, August 27. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2024 and applied for Bihar NEET UG counselling can check the allotment result on the board's website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. ...Read More

    As per the counselling schedule, candidates can download their allotment orders for the first round from August 28 to September 9.

    Document verification and admission for the first round will be done from August 29 to September 2. Candidates can exit from the first round of counselling between September 3 and 4.

    BCECE said the counselling schedule for the second round would be announced later.

    According to the National Testing Agency, a total of 1,54,461 candidates from Bihar registered for NEET UG 2024, of whom 1,49,494 appeared and 74,716 qualified in the test.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on Bihar NEET UG counselling and allotment result.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 27, 2024 10:09 AM IST

    Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: Allotment order to be issued tomorrow

    Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: The provisional allotment result for the first round of admissions will be announced today, August 27. Candidates can download their allotment orders from August 28 to September 9.

    Aug 27, 2024 10:08 AM IST

    Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: Where to check allotment result

    Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: When released, candidates can check their allotment results on the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE), bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

    Aug 27, 2024 10:07 AM IST

    Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: Provisional allotment result today

    Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: Provisional allotment result for the first round of Bihar NEET UG counselling will be announced today, August 27.

