Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: Provisional allotment result today on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Allotment Result 2024 Live: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will announce provisional seat allotment result for undergraduate Medical admissions today, August 27. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2024 and applied for Bihar NEET UG counselling can check the allotment result on the board's website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. ...Read More

As per the counselling schedule, candidates can download their allotment orders for the first round from August 28 to September 9.

Document verification and admission for the first round will be done from August 29 to September 2. Candidates can exit from the first round of counselling between September 3 and 4.

BCECE said the counselling schedule for the second round would be announced later.

According to the National Testing Agency, a total of 1,54,461 candidates from Bihar registered for NEET UG 2024, of whom 1,49,494 appeared and 74,716 qualified in the test.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on Bihar NEET UG counselling and allotment result.