Maharashtra NEET UG provisional merit list for CAP round 1 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Provisional Merit List: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has announced the provisional merit list for the first round of NEET UG counselling under the common admission process (CAP) round 1. All those candidates who are participating in the first round of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024 can check the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org. The direct link and other details are given below. Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 provisional merit list released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the counselling schedule, the seat matrix for group A (MBBS, BDS) will be published today, August 27. Preference filling will be carried out from August 27 to 29 (6 pm).

Seat allotment result or selection list for CAP round 1 will be out on August 30.

Physical joining and filling of status retention form will be done from August 31 to September 4 (up to 5:30 pm).

Here's the direct link to check Maharashtra NEET merit list for CAP round 1

Names of 55,781 candidates are mentioned in the merit list.

In Maharashtra, a total of 2,82,051 candidates registered for NEET UG 2024, of whom 2,75,442 appeared for the test and 1,42,829 qualified.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: How to check the merit list?

Go to the official website of the MHT CET portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the home page, click on the CAP tab and then 2024-2025.

Open the NEET UG link.

Click on the provisional merit list link for CAP round 1.

Check your selection status using name, NEET rank, roll number or CET application number.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the CET Cell.