 Maharashtra NEET UG provisional merit list for CAP round 1 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra NEET UG provisional merit list for CAP round 1 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 27, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 provisional merit list released. Candidates can check it on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Provisional Merit List: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has announced the provisional merit list for the first round of NEET UG counselling under the common admission process (CAP) round 1. All those candidates who are participating in the first round of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024 can check the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org. The direct link and other details are given below.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 provisional merit list released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 provisional merit list released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: Bihar NEET UG allotment result live updates

As per the counselling schedule, the seat matrix for group A (MBBS, BDS) will be published today, August 27. Preference filling will be carried out from August 27 to 29 (6 pm).

Seat allotment result or selection list for CAP round 1 will be out on August 30.

Physical joining and filling of status retention form will be done from August 31 to September 4 (up to 5:30 pm).

Here's the direct link to check Maharashtra NEET merit list for CAP round 1

Names of 55,781 candidates are mentioned in the merit list.

In Maharashtra, a total of 2,82,051 candidates registered for NEET UG 2024, of whom 2,75,442 appeared for the test and 1,42,829 qualified.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: How to check the merit list?

Go to the official website of the MHT CET portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the home page, click on the CAP tab and then 2024-2025.

Open the NEET UG link.

Click on the provisional merit list link for CAP round 1.

Check your selection status using name, NEET rank, roll number or CET application number.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the CET Cell.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Admission News / Maharashtra NEET UG provisional merit list for CAP round 1 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On