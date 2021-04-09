CMAT 2021 results declared, here's how to check NTA score card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, April 9 declared the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 NTA scores or results. CMAT 2021 examination was held on March 31.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their CMAT 2021 results by visiting the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT result 2021 : Here is the direct link to check

CMAT 2021 result: How to check

Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on CMAT 2021 NTA score card

Enter application number and date of birth on the login page that opens

Submit to check results

NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

A total of 71,490 candidates had registered for this examination, out of which 52,327 appeared. The examination was conducted in 153 cities at 278 centres. The Exam was held in CBT mode.

The question paper and recorded responses were displayed on the official website for verification by candidates. The answer keys of the exam were displayed and objections invited from those who had appeared in the exam.

Note: For any clarification, candidates should contact NTA Helpdesk at 011 - 40759000 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.