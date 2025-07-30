DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2025: Registration begins at csab.nic.in, direct link & vacant seat details here

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has commenced the registrations for DASA and CSAB-Special Round 2025 from Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Candidates willing to register for Direct Admission of Students Abroad and CSAB-Special 2025 counselling process for UG admissions into NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and Other-GFTIs, can submit their applications on the official website at csab.nic.in. DASA & CSAB Special Counselling 2025: Candidates can register at csab.nic.in. The direct link is also provided here.

The CSAB-Special and DASA have been brought under a single platform from this year.

Candidates will need to log in using their JEE(Main) 2025 application number and password. Those who have registered for JoSAA 2025 can use the JoSAA password.

Along with the registration window, the choice filling window has also been opened. Candidates must note here that the last date to register and choice filling is August 3, 2025 at 5 PM.

As per the scheduled, the mock seat allocation will also be displayed August 3, 2025, at 10 AM, and the last date of choice locking is on August 7, 2025 up to 8 PM.

The round 1 seat allotment results for DASA & CSAB Special will be displayed on August 9, 2025, following which the CSAB-Special online reporting, Institute Admission Fee-II payment, document verification will be carried out from August 9, 2025 from 5 PM to August 12, 2025 up to 5 PM.

The resolution of IAF-II Payment Issue (for CSAB-Special only) will be carried out from August 13, 2025, at 5 PM.

The DASA & CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on August 14, 2025 at 5 PM, and the third round allotment results will be declared on August 19, 2025.

Candidates will be required to physically report at allotted institutes and make the balance fee payment tentatively by August 20 to August 23, 2025.

CSAB Special 2025 vacant seat matrix released

Meanwhile, the tentative seat vacancy for CSAB Special Rounds 2025 has also been released on the official website. Candidates can check the vacant seat details at csab.nic.in

Alternatively, the tentative vacant seat matrix for CSAB Special Rounds 2025 can also be checked through this direct link.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of CSAB.