The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN SSLC, HSE + 1 Supply Result 2025 Date. The DGETN Class 10, 12 supplementary results will be announced on July 31, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for DGE TN Class 10 and Class 11 supplementary examination can check the results when out on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. The Class 10, 11 supply result can also be checked on apply1.tndge.org. TN SSLC, HSE + 1 Supply Result 2025 Date: DGETN Class 10, 11 supplementary results releasing on July 31

The SSLC and HSE +1 results will be announced at 2.30 pm tomorrow. Candidates can enter their Roll No. and Date of Birth details and download their examination results as provisional mark certificates.

TN SSLC, HSE + 1 Supply Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. 1. Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. 2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Result 2025 link.

4. 4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. 5. Once done, your result will be displayed.

6. 6. Check the result and download the page.

7. 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want apply for a copy of their answer sheet should click on the "NOTIFICATION U SSLC Examination / Higher Secondary Examination" link above and on the page that appears, click on the text "SSLC / Hr Sec First Year Supplementary Examination, JULY-2025 SCAN COPY APPLICATION" and download the blank application form.

The application form should be submitted to the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations of the concerned district from August 4 to August 5, 2025 till 5 pm. Candidates should pay the fee of Rs. 275/- in cash to the office where they are applying for a copy of the answer sheet (Scan Copy) for each subject.