The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have activated the RRB NTPC Undergraduate mock test link on their regional websites. Candidates who are appearing for the RRB NTPC UG 2025 examination can attempt the test to assess their preparation. RRB NTPC 2025 mock test link activated, direct link to appear here

RRB NTPC UG admit card are expected to be released four days before the commencement of exams on the website.

The CBT 1 exam is scheduled to held from August 7, 2025 to September 9, 2025. The duration is of 90 minutes for each exam.

Pattern of the examination carries (40 marks) for general awareness, (30 marks) for mathematics, (30 marks) for general Intelligence and Reasoning. Total 100 marks examination.

However, 1/3 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer attempted.

RRB NTPC 2025 mock test: How to appear

To attempt the mock test for RRB NTPC, follow these below steps :-

Go to the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

Navigate through the link available ‘RRB NTPC Mock Test’

Enter your login credentials

Submit and attempt the mock test

RRB NTPC selection process is strictly on the basis of merit list as per below mentioned process :-

CBT 1

CBT 2

Typing skills (if applicable)

Document verification

Medical exam

Before this, city slip was released on the website, here how candidates can download from the wbsite:-

Go to the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

Tab on the link RRB NTPC UG Exam city slip link available

Enter login details

Download and keep a hard copy

The exam city and date is available for 10 days before the exam date on the official portal.

In case of any queries or clarification needed the Helpdesk contact No. 9513166169 can be used by candidates. Helpdesk timings from Monday to Saturday at 09:00 am to 06:00 pm.

Candidates to visit on the official websites of RRBs for latest updates and announcements on the recruitment process.