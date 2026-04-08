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Delhi: CM Shri school admissions to begin from April 13

Delhi: CM Shri school admissions to begin from April 13

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 04:06 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Admissions to the CM Shri Schools in Delhi will open on April 13 for Classes 6 and 9, and on May 7 for Class 11 for the 2026–27 academic session, according to the Directorate of Education.

Delhi: CM Shri school admissions to begin from April 13

Admit cards were distributed on Wednesday for the entrance examinations. The tests for Classes 6 and 9 will be conducted in the last week of March, while the examination for Class 11 is scheduled for May, the DoE said in a public notice issued on Tuesday.

The results for Classes 6 and 9 will be announced on April 30, and the results for Class 11 will be released on May 25.

Only residents of Delhi who studied in a recognised school in the national capital during the 2025–26 academic session are eligible to apply, a circular issued by the education department stated.

According to the department, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for students who have passed Classes 5, 8 and 10 from Delhi government schools. The remaining seats are open to other eligible applicants who meet the residency and schooling criteria.

On February 17, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the programme across 75 government schools in the city and inaugurated a CM Shri school in Sarojini Nagar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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