DU 1st Cut off List 2021 releasing today, check list of documents required

Delhi University will release DU First Cut off List 2021 on October 1, 2021. The admission process on the basis of first cut off will begin on October 4 and will end on October 6, 2021. The University will release the cut off list for all three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. Candidates can check the list on the official website of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

The colleges affiliated with Delhi University will also release their respective cut off list which will be available on the official site of the colleges. As per previous trends firstly the colleges release the cut off list followed by the varsity. Once the list is out, the admission process will begin. Documents required during the admission process are listed below. Take a look. DU 1st cut off 2021 Live Updates

DU 1st Cut off List 2021: List of documents required

Class 12 or qualifying exam marksheet and passing certificate Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate Caste certificate/EWS Certificate (if applicable) Transfer Certificate from school Migration Certificate from Board Character Certificate OMR form of University Registration

Close to 3 lakh applications have been registered for taking admission in various undergraduate courses in the university. A total of 4,38,696 candidates registered for the nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university this year.