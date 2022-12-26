DU PG 2022 5th admission list out for few courses at admission.uod.ac.in

University of Delhi (UoD) has released the fifth admission list for postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can check the DU PG 5th admission list from the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will be able to apply against the DU Pg 5th admission list from December 27 till December 28.

Departments/ Colleges can verify and Approve admissions of candidates who applied against the Fifth Admission List from December 27 till December 29. Candidates can pay against the 5th list till December 30.

Here's the direct link to check the DU PG 5th admission list

DU PG 2022 admission list: Know how to check list

Visit the official website at du.ac.in.

On the homepage, check the latest notification section.

Now, click the “DU PG Admission 2022 list” link.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the DU PG fifth admission list 2022.

Download the DU PG 5th merit list for future reference.