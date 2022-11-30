DU PG Admission 2022 Live: DU starts releasing 1st merit list for PG courses

DU PG Admission 2022 Live Updates: University of Delhi has started releasing merit lists for admission to postgraduate courses. Candidates can go to the PG admission section on admission.uod.ac.in and check it. The direct link is given below.

DU PG Merit list 2022

Candidates selected in the first round can apply for admission against the first merit list from December 1 to December 3. The last date to pay the fee and secure admission is December 4.

The second merit list will be published on December 7 and the third merit list will be out on December 10. The university may release further admission lists, if seats remain vacant.

For postgraduate courses, Delhi University gives admission both on the basis of marit and entrance examination result.