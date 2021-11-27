Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU PG Admissions 2021: Second merit list to release today on du.ac.in

DU PG Admissions 2021 second merit list to release today, November 27, 2021. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of DU on du.ac.in. 
Published on Nov 27, 2021 09:44 AM IST
New Delhi

Delhi University will release the second merit list for DU PG Admissions 2021 on November 27, 2021. The post-graduate courses second merit list will be available to candidates on the official site of DU on du.ac.in. 

The registration process will begin on November 28 at 10 am and will end on November 29 at 11.59 pm. The departments/ colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the second merit list from November 29 to November 30, 2021. The payment against the second merit list will be till 1 pm on December 1, 2021. 

DU PG Admissions 2021: How to check second merit list 

Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU PG Second merit list 2021 link available on the home page.
  • The merit list PDF file will open.
  • Check the name and roll number and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The third merit list will be released on December 3, 2021, and the application process will begin on December 4, 2021. The varsity will begin the first semester PG courses classes from December 1, 2021.

 

