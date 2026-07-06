DU PG Admissions 2026 Begins: Full list of courses, eligibility, fees, merit list & how to apply

The University of Delhi has started the DU PG Admissions 2026 process for first batch of its one-year postgraduate program. Candidates who want to apply for one-year PG courses can find the direct link through the official website of Delhi University at pgportal.uod.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 7, 2026.

Full list of courses

Delhi University (File Photo)

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Post-Graduate (PG) Programmes are offered by the University of Delhi (UoD) through its Departments/ Centres under different Faculties, namely Arts, Applied Social Sciences & Humanities, Education, Interdisciplinary & Applied Sciences, Music and Fine Arts, Commerce & Business Studies, Law, Medical Science, Mathematical Sciences, Science, and Social Sciences.

Eligibility

Candidates who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) under the undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF) 2022 from DU, are eligible to apply for the post graduate courses.

Candidates who have graduated with a Four-year Bachelor’s Degree from School of Open Learning (SOL)/ Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) are eligible to apply for the one year PG course.

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Application Fee

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{{^usCountry}} The application fee is ₹250/- for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category and ₹100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. Fees paid on any other portal of University of Delhi will not be adjusted to the portal meant for admissions to One-year PG Programmes, and vice versa. How will merit list be prepared? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application fee is ₹250/- for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category and ₹100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. Fees paid on any other portal of University of Delhi will not be adjusted to the portal meant for admissions to One-year PG Programmes, and vice versa. How will merit list be prepared? {{/usCountry}}

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The merit list will be made in the order of Programme-Specific Priorities. The seats will first be filled by the candidates from priority P1 in order of their merit. If seats remain vacant after exhausting all candidates from P1, then candidates from priority P2 will be considered in the respective category, followed by P3 and P4, respectively.

The merit list for the UR category seats will comprise all candidates in order of merit. No one will be excluded from the same. In other words, the merit list for the unreserved (UR) category will also include SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates, irrespective of category, if they meet the criterion of merit for the UR category. No candidate can be excluded from the UR category merit list just because the candidate belongs to or has applied under SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS category.

How to Apply

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1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at pgportal.uod.ac.in.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

Direct link to apply here

Information Bulletin