DU PG First Merit List 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check

University of Delhi to release DU PG First Merit List 2021 on November 17, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for admission to post graduate courses in the varsity can check the list through the official site of DU admissions on admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for admission as per the first merit list from November 18 to November 21, 2021. The departments or colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against first merit list from 10 am onwards on November 18 till 5 pm on November 22, 2021. The payment against the first merit list can be done till 1 pm on November 23, 2021.

DU PG First Merit List 2021: How to check

To check the first merit list candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU Admissions on admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU PG First Merit List link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their name and roll numbers.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The varsity will release three merit lists this year for post graduate courses. The second merit list will release on November 26, 2021. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of DU.