DU PG Merit List 2023 Live: Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list today

DU PG Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Delhi University will release DU PG Merit List 2023 on August 25, 2023. The Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list will be released today at 5 pm. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

du pg merit list 2023 live updates: Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list, direct link at du.ac.in (File photo)

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 25 to August 28, 2023. The department/ college/ centres can verify and approve the online applications from August 26 to August 29, 2023. The last date for online payment of fees by the candidates is till August 30, 2023. The mid-entry will be done from August 31 to September 1, 2023.

The classes for postgraduate programs will commence from Friday, September 1, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, direct link and other details.