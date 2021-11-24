DU Special Cut Off 2021 releasing today, application begins on Nov 25

Delhi University will release DU Special Cut Off 2021 on November 24, 2021. The declaration of vacant seats on the website of the college will be available today and the declaration of cut off against special drive will be available on the official website of DU on du.ac.in at 1 pm.

As per the schedule, candidates can apply against a special drive from November 25 to November 26, 2021. Colleges to prepare the merit list and approve applications only on vacant seats and the list will be displayed on the website of the college from November 27 to November 29, 2021. Candidates can make payment of fees from November 27 to November 30, 2021.

The seat matrix of vacant seats in each program will be published category-wise on the website of the college along with the cut-off of the special drive II. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier Five cutoffs (including Special Cut-off/Drive - I) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive – II.

DU Special Cut Off 2021: How to check

Candidates can download the cut off list by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU on du.ac.in.

Click on admission link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Special Cut off list link.

The cut off list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the cut off list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.