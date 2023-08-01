DU UG Admission 2023 Live: CSAS 1st allotment merit list today on admission.uod.ac.in
DU UG 1st Allotment Merit List Live Updates: University of Delhi is going to release the first allocation or merit list for undergraduate admissions today, August 1. Candidates can check the DU UG 1st allotment list 2023 after 5 pm on admission.uod.ac.in, by logging in to their dashboards.
The last date for accepting an allotted seats under CSAS round 1 is August 4 (4:59 pm) and for fee payment, it is 4:59 pm on August 6. The number of vacant seats for CSAS round 2 will be displayed at 5 pm on August 7.
- Tue, 01 Aug 2023 11:34 AM
- Tue, 01 Aug 2023 11:32 AM
