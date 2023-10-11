Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU UG Admission 2023: Mop up round registration begins at admission.uod.ac.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 11, 2023 12:26 PM IST

DU UG Admission 2023 mop up round registration has started. Check details below.

University of Delhi has started the registration process for DU UG Admission 2023 mop up round on October 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the mop up round can do it through the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

The last date to apply online to the respective college is till October 15, 2023. The last date for admission is till October 20, 2023.

As per the official notice, there will be no registration fee for applying to the mop up admission round. While registering, the candidates must ensure their documents are updated and valid. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU UG Admission 2023: How to apply for mop up round

  • Visit the official site of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on DU UG Admission 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Now login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents, if any.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

At the time of granting the admission, colleges will check the minimum eligibility, program specific eligibility, category documents and other aspects. No admissions will be done on supernumerary seats. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

Official Notice Here 

