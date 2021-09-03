DUET 2021: Delhi University Entrance Test dates released, check notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released DUET 2021 exam dates. The Delhi University Entrance Test will be conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021, for UG, PG and M.Phil/Ph.D courses. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode only. The entrance exam will be conducted in three slots- the first slot from 8 am to 10 am, the second slot from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third slot from 5 pm to 7 pm on all days, as per the official notice.

The scheme of examination for UG courses includes 2 hours exam duration, multiple-choice questions in the question paper, 100 questions, and 4 marks for each correct response. Negative marking will be there for incorrect responses. The paper will be set in the English language only. For PG courses, the number of questions will be 50/100 and for M.Phil/Ph.D. courses the number of questions will be 50. Apart from this, all the other details will remain the same as for UG courses.

The registration process for DUET 2021 was started on July 26 and ended on August 21, 2021. The admit card will be released by the Agency in due course of time.